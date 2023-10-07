Exclusive: Shivika Rishi roped in for movie Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan

Shivika Rishi, the talented actress, who has entertained the masses in projects namely Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Gaslight, is back onscreen. The actress will be seen in the Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan movie. She will be seen playing the role of Chakki in the above-mentioned film.

‘Khichdi’ is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, and web series and will now have an adventure comedy sequel. Announced on August 11, ‘Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan’ will release on Diwali 2023.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, and Produced by Hatsoff Productions, ‘Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan’ takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family’s dynamics.

Led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film promises a blend of humour, sentiment, and entertainment that ‘Khichdi’ is known for.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under his TIPS Films label, Gaslight marks the first collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. In Gujarat Rajkot, filming for the film Gaslight began in February. Gaslight is directed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan.

The success of the original series led to spin-offs, including a film adaptation and a second season titled ‘Instant Khichdi,’ which continued to entertain audiences with its hilarious family-centric humor.

We buzzed Shivika’s mother but did not get revert.

