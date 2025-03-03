Exclusive: Vanshaj fame Gitanjali Mangal to play the negative lead in Dangal’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi

Actress Gitanjali Mangal who has featured in TV shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Vanshaj, will join the cast of Dangal’s new show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi. The show produced by S3 Info Media will have Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale playing the leads.

The tale of Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi, is about the young and spirited girl Sukoon, who is on a search to find her Dulha, a guy whom she has only seen during their childhood. Sukoon’s character has been slated to be similar to the chirpy, confident Geet from Jab We Met. The teaser of the show has created a lot of anticipation.

Coming to Gitanjali who was seen in the role of Miraya Mahajan in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj, she will play a crucial role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Gitanjali will be the negative lead on the show.”

