Exclusive: Vishavpreet Kaur joins the cast of Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies

Actress Vishavpreet Kaur who is known for her portrayal in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera, will be back on TV with Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies. Vishavpreet was recently seen in the Sony SAB show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke. She was also seen in Kaleerein, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri etc.

Vishavpreet Kaur will be seen in a never-seen-before role in Jubilee Talkies. The show, as we know, is produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia. It is a tale about Shivangi who dreams about saving her theatre from the huge debt she is into, by filming the new film of the Superstar actor Ayaan Grover. The show has Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj as leads. It talks about the unique bond between the simpleton girl and the star actor.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively that versatile actors Sanjay Narvekar, Asawari Joshi, Ganesh Yadav, Rajiv Kumar will be part of the cast of Jubilee Talkies. We also wrote about Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj playing the leads. If you have missed reading them, you can check it here.

Our source now clarifies, “Vishavpreet Kaur will play the mother of the male lead, Ayaan Grover. She will have a very sophisticated, classy look. She will be a woman with all powers, and will try to hold control over her house and her son’s personal life and career.”

We buzzed Vishavpreet, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

