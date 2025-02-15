Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Kaveri Priyam Surprises Parents With A Special Gift On Valentine’s

Kaveri Priyam, a well-known Indian television actress, once again became the talk of the town with her role as Ashika in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Soon after quitting the show, the actress surprised her parents with a special gift on Valentine’s Day, the day when love is celebrated. On her social media, the actress shared a sweet photo with her family, revealing the special gift.

Kaveri is not just a good actress but also a good daughter. She celebrated Valentine’s Day with the most special people in her life: her mother and father. She surprised them with a special gift. The actress gifted a brand new car to her mother and father with her brother Ritesh Anand. The shared photo shows a glimpse of Kaveri posing with her parents and brother as they go to unveil the new car. However, the actress didn’t reveal a glimpse of the new car; however, it is undoubtedly a special gift to her parents.

Sharing the photo, Kaveri wrote, “My valentines 2025 looked like this. Can’t thank universe enough for all the blessings. To mom and dad. From US @moniritesh.”

Kaveri Priyam enjoys more than six lakh fandom and keeps her audience engaged with regular updates.

On the work front, Kaveri has appeared in several shows in key roles, including Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir Mishti: Pyaar Dosti Hai, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and many others.