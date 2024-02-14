Is Dipika Kakar pregnant again?

In today’s age of social media, news, both good and bad, spreads like wildfire. Recently, rumours have been rife about Dipika Kakar, the former Bigg Boss winner, being pregnant with her second child. The speculation surrounding Dipika’s pregnancy gained traction when she was spotted with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, and their first child, Ruhaan. The trio was seen together while Shoaib Ibrahim participated in the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11.

In these visuals, Dipika can be seen adorned in a red salwar kameez, with particular attention drawn to the way she had draped her dupatta. Observant fans were quick to notice subtle details and began speculating whether Dipika was expecting another child. The comments sections on these posts were flooded with inquiries and congratulatory messages, further fueling the rumours.

For context, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Ruhaan, into the world last year. Since then, the couple has been open about their journey as parents, often sharing glimpses of their family life on social media platforms. Their posts are always laden with lots of queries and doubts about parenthood, and sometimes they even share some new ways to tackle parenthood in today’s times. The videos not only give an insight into their personal journey, but also help as a motivating factor for any other new parent or couples who are expecting.