Is TMKOC Fame Goli Aka Kush Shah Quit the Show? Find Out Here!

Kush Shah, known for his role as Goli in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), has been a part of the show since its inception. His character, a member of the Tapu Sena, is loved for his humor and charm. Recently, rumors have circulated about him potentially leaving the show. Read below to learn more!

Goli, aka Kush Shah’s Rumours Of Leaving TMKOC Show-

Amidst the swirling rumors, a fan of Goli, aka Kush Shah’s fan, shared a heartwarming picture on social media. The photo captured a candid moment of the fan and Kush Shah in New York, with the fan’s caption revealing a surprising twist. The fan claimed to have unexpectedly bumped into Kush Shah, who allegedly shared his plans to leave the show to pursue his studies in New York. This intriguing post has been making rounds on Reddit.

The Reddit comment section is filled with shocking reactions. One fan wrote, “Oh nooooooo :/ I really liked his & Jethalal nok jhok. Anyways, it’s good for him.” Another fan sadly commented, “Abhi toh aur maaza aayega hi nahi,” with cry face emoji.

While there is no official confirmation of Kush Shah’s departure, his performance and comic timing have undeniably left a lasting impression on the audience. His character, Goli, has become a beloved part of the series, adding a unique flavor to the show.