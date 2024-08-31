Television | TV News

A contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 showed us that Amitabh Bachchan continues to be the King of Romance. You can check the promo to know the story behind this.

Amitabh Bachchan the Shehenshah of Bollywood, is back on the hot seat, as the host of Sony TV’s reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. It’s been a norm for Big B now as host of the successful show, a position that he has been undertaking for years. The quiz show is a popular reality show, which is known for Amitabh’s vast capabilities as a host and as a speaker too. The recent promo of the show has one of the contestants eager to romance with Big B and this tells us volumes about how popular Amitabh was popular as the King of Romance in the yesteryears.

Contestant Dipti talked about her dream of holding Amitabh Bachchan’s hand and entering the shoot premise, striking a romantic chord. And Amitabh did fulfil this wish of Dipti. The two of them were seen holding each other’s hands and running to the hot seat. Dipti was very happy with this gesture by Amitabh and thanked him for his time and efforts.

Well, certainly, age is no barrier and Amitabh Bachchan has been showing us this, in his work!! Today, we also know that love and romance too has no age barrier, and he still continues to be the King of Romance!!