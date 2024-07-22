‘Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ To Take Major Leap, Sumbul Touqeer’s Character Will Change?

The gorgeous television actress Sumbul Touqeer is ruling over hearts with her character ISA Kavya Pradhan in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Besides her popularity, news about the show going off-air circulated over the internet. But it seems all that is fake because, per the exclusive reports from Times Now News, the show will take a major leap. Let’s take a look.

As per the exclusive updates, Sumbul Touqeer’s show will take another leap of 3 years. With the major leap, the cast, characters, and other key things are going to change, especially in the protagonist’s life. In terms of new actors, Mudit Nayar will enter the show as Kavya’s love interest.

The Times Now News source said, “Kavya will experience a miscarriage, and her marriage will break. After the leap, the story will focus on Kavya’s dedication to her professional life. The actors have already begun shooting a few scenes for the post-leap episodes, which are expected to air by the end of this month.”

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.