Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Update: Shalin Bhanot Gets Trolled For His Comment To Fans, “Anything For All Of You”!

Shalin Bhanot who is a prolific actor who was last seen in the projects Bigg Boss 16, Bekaboo, and Inspector Avinash, is presently toiling it out in Romania for the upcoming edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adventurous, adrenalin-packed reality show that airs on Colors. Shalin always enjoys a huge fan following and is known to be a versatile actor. Like every celebrity, he is participating in KKK14 in order to exhibit his grit and valour in tough situations through the experiences he faces on the show. Now, Shalin Bhanot has already faced the rough waters of the show, with a visible hurt, with a swollen jaw. Shalin’s video where he is seen with the medical team, getting treated for his injury, is touching to the core. He captioned it stating, “Anything for you all”, which was directed towards his huge fanbase.

However, Shalin has been welcome to a few trolling comments where netizens have said that they never benefit from what Shalin does, and that he does everything for himself. There are comments where he is questioned by the netizen, as to what he gains out of this!!

Well, as goes the saying, there are always two sides to every perspective!! But this post and video of Shalin being indisposed have won many hearts too. His fraternity well-wishers have come out in huge numbers and have wished him a speedy recovery.

Well, we know that Shalin Bhanot is a fighter!! He will surely brave this phase and sail through to achieve yet another milestone in life!!

Best of luck, Shalin!!