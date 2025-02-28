Kinshuk Mahajan returns to COLORS’ ‘Megha Barsenge’ in a surprising new role! What will Arjun do next?

COLORS’ ‘Megha Barsenge’ takes an unexpected turn with the return of Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj, hinting at love, betrayal and a mind frozen in time. Once the show’s scheming villain, he now comes back in a completely different role—a man with the mindset of a child. His transformation brings a new challenge for Megha (Neha Rana) and Arjun (Neil Bhatt), complicating their already fragile relationship. Megha, who first doubts his memory loss, slowly realizes he has truly changed. But as she tries to use his innocence to make Arjun jealous, will she lose everything she treasures?

Speaking about his comeback, Kinshuk Mahajan shares,

“Not many actors get the chance to portray two polar-opposite versions of a character in a single show. To go from playing a villain to a man whose mind is trapped in childhood is both exhilarating and challenging. This is not just a role swap—it’s an entirely new character, requiring a different mindset, energy, and approach. I had to rewire my instincts as an actor to bring authenticity to Manoj’s journey. I watched real-life case studies, read about psychological conditions, and immersed myself in understanding what it means to be emotionally frozen in time. What excites me most is that Manoj is a wildcard, and his return reshapes the story in unexpected ways. I hope the audience embraces this new dimension of the show, as much as I’ve enjoyed bringing it to life.”

In the current track, Megha initially suspects Manoj is faking his memory loss, but she soon realizes he has truly lost his mental capacity. Seizing the opportunity, she gets closer to him—not out of affection, but to make Arjun care about her. But as she plays this dangerous game, she starts to see a different side of Manoj. Meanwhile, Arjun remains uneasy, unsure whether Manoj’s innocence is real or another trick. With emotions running high, will Megha’s plan backfire?

