Krishna Mohini’s Last Day Shoot: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha bid their final adieu

Krishna Mohini the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions started as a very unique concept, that of a tale of a brother and sister sibling, wherein the sister becomes the protector of the brother who goes through a gender crisis. The show happened to be unique with its story plot and broad concept spreading awareness and throwing light on gender transformation. The show has Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni playing the main roles. The show is now going off air this weekend, with the new show Megha Barsenge getting launched.

Today, happens to be the last day shoot for Krishna Mohini. We have the leads Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha posing with their final look for the show.

Fahmaan wrote on social media and showed his final look where he is dressed up in great-looking ethnic wear. Debattama also wore a splendid blue ethnic wear and wrote on her social media handle that it was the last day of the shoot for the show.

You can see their pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Will you miss Krishna Mohini and the loved pair of Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha? You can write here.