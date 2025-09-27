Kumkum Bhagya’s Akshay Dev Bindra Reveals Makers Sidelining Him Without Notice, Focusing On Kyunki 2

Akshay Dev Bindra, whom the audience celebrated as Raunak Zaveri from the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, in a recent interview revealed getting sidelined by the makers of his show, and more details.

In a recent interview with India Forums, Akshay revealed all that the audience has been wondering about his character’s abrupt end in Kumkum Bhagya. When asked about entering the show as a lead and later getting sidelined, the actor revealed that, undoubtedly, Pranali Rathod and he started off as the leads of the show, and later Namik Paul entered as a negative lead.

Further, Akshay explained that the story was supposed to be a three-way after Pranali and Namik were married, and then the storyline changed. The makers started to show Pranali and Namik together, and his character Raunak went into a revenge mode, so the side where a girl and a boy are together, it weighs more, and so he was sidelined a bit. However, in the end, he claimed that he held his ground, as without all three main characters, the story was incomplete. He also clarified that he shares a great bond with Namik Paul as they are good friends from the past.

Revealing whether he was informed about the sudden changes, Akshay shared that the makers didn’t discuss his character’s abrupt end or give any notice, also because Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 started, and nobody had time, nor anybody had any clue.

Akshay Dev Bindra also shared that he has no issue with how things went, and he is happy and grateful.