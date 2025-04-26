Kunal Karan Kapoor Steps Into History With His First Period Role In Tenali Rama

Kunal Karan Kapoor, who is well known for his appearances in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Doli Armaanon Ki, is all set to mark his debut in the historical genre with his first period drama, Tenali. According to media reports, the actor will join the cast of Tenali Rama in season 2. The makers of the show have picked Kunal for a pivotal cameo.

According to the TOI, Kunal will play the character of a retired Army doctor. However, his desi costume will surprise the viewers. As the actor explores his acting with the new genre, it will be exciting to see him in a new avatar that will undoubtedly entertain the audience with someone new. For the new opportunities in his acting career, Kunal looks super enthusiastic, building fans’ anticipation.

The 2017 show Tenali Rama, which ended in 2020, was revived with season 2 on 16 December 2024. The show casts Krishna Bharadwaj as Pandit Tenali ‘Rama’ Ramakrishna. It narrates the story of Telugu legend poet Tenali Ramakrishna. This show is a comedy-drama that entertains the audience with something interesting.

Kunal Karan Kapoor is a talented actor who made his debut in 2004 with Remix. However, he became a household name with Left Right Left. He has worked on projects like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Doli Armaanon Ki, Woh Apna Sa, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and others.