Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Expresses Her Pregnancy Struggles, Shows Her Transformation

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya recently announced her exit from the show, which also saddened many fans. In addition, the show is set to go off-air by the first week of December. The actress left the show as she will soon embark on a new journey of motherhood. As her delivery date nears, the actress expressed her struggles during pregnancy and her unexpected transformation.

Shraddha Arya shared a reel video showcasing her transformation. The diva highlighted that she expected her pregnancy to be like Hailey Bieber’s. But she unexpectedly looks dull as she suffers from morning sickness, as she mentioned in her caption, “A subtle shout out to all the pregnant women who didn’t have it quite easy. #HyperemesisGravidarum.” Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which means a severe type of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

In the video, Shraddha is seen dull in the morning to the point that she eats her breakfast in bed, experiencing pain in her body, getting moody, and getting ill. The actress in the video wrote, “How I thought I’d look pregnant!!” and “How I actually looked.”

Reacting to Shraddha’s pregnancy experience and struggles, Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjeee appreciated her and said, “You look adorable. And trust me making baby is not easy. Crazy mood swings, appetite issues and what not. You are going good.”

Shraddha Arya is in her third trimester, and her delivery is expected in December. The actress’s excitement level is at its peak, and we can guess that from her face.