Supriya Shukla has been a strong pillar of the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and the spin-off show Kundali Bhagya. She earlier played mother to Sriti Jha and bonded with her very well. Later, in Kundali Bhagya, she played mother to Shraddha Arya aka Preeta. Now, Supriya met Shraddha recently at a party, and we hear that it was a scene to witness between the mother and daughter.

In fact, talking to media about the meet-up, Supriya even confirmed the rumour that has been going around for days, about Shraddha Arya’s pregnancy. As we know, Shraddha was not shooting on the set after suffering a back injury. Recently, she resumed shoot from the set, but as soon as she came back, media was restricted from going on the set. This was enough for rumour mills to further hunt and talk about Shraddha Arya’s pregnancy.

In a video conversation with TellyMasala, Supriya Shukla confirmed Shraddha’s pregnancy and talked about meeting and blessing her.

Says Supriya in the video, “I am very happy for Shraddha. I have seen her journey. We had been to her wedding. Her husband is so nice, he is in the Navy. I am happy seeing her happiness. I bless her to get more happiness. We had a great time on the set. Shraddha is a wonderful performer. It felt great to be working with her. I had a great time shooting with Sriti Jha. I am so happy that Shraddha filled the big role in Kundali Bhagya later. Sriti, Shraddha, Mrunal and Anjum are like my kids.”

Surpiya gave special advice to Shraddha and her husband, and she talks about it. “I told her husband to take care of her. I told her to lessen her work pressure, eat and enjoy life. When she is happy, her baby is happy. This is what I told her. Having said this, her mother is there with her to give her more advice during pregnancy. She has an elder sister too with her.”

Surpiya knew about Shraddha’s pregnancy but happened to meet her at the party. “I knew about the news before the party. I met her only at the party. I put up the Nazar Ka Tika to her. I felt good meeting her.”

Shraddha Arya is married to Indian Navy Officer, Rahul Nagal. They got married in the year 2021.