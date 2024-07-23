Mera Balam Thanedaar: Side Actor Compares Shagun Pandey With Salman & Shahrukh Says, “Ache Insaan Hai”

Shagun Pandey is winning hearts and grabbing attention with his powerful stint in the daily soap Mera Balam Thanedaar, airing on Colors TV and produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show features Shagun alongside bubbly Shruti Choudhary. The duo often share behind-the-scenes glimpses, showcasing their bond in real life. Well, Shagun is carving his niche in the industry with his acting as well as his personality in real life. Today, his co-actor praised the lead for his respectful and friendly treatment of the show’s set.

Shagun Pandey’s Instagram story featured a post by his co-actor, Jitendra Singh Rajpurohit, who portrays Inspector Dhruv. The side actor shared a photo of Shagun from his trip and penned a heartfelt note comparing his grounded and friendly behavior towards the small actors on the sets. Jitendra highlighted that Shagun is very grounded and loves his co-actors, similar to Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Jitendra wrote, “Dear @i shaqunofficial Hukum maine isase pehle kaafi shows kiye par sach kahu to aaj tak mujhe un shows ke lead’s se vo pyar nahi mila jo aapne diya.. aapka behavior aapke co actor ki taraf salman bhai jaan aur SRK jaisa Thai aap sach me bohot ache actor ke sath sath bohot ache insaan bhi hai.. mujhe pura yakeen hai aur mai mahadev se dua karta hu ki aap jeevan me vo sab ukhaade jo aapne socha hai.. love you aapka sub inspector Dhruv.” Re-sharing the story, Shagun wrote, “Mere bhai shukriya. Tumhara promotion pakka.”