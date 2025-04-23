Meri Bhavya Life: Prisha Dhatwalia “It is incredibly empowering for me to step in Bhavya’s shoes”

Say goodbye to clichés! Meri Bhavya Life is NOT the story of a plump girl who sheds kilos in a makeover to earn someone’s approval or land the prince of her dreams. This is the story of a self-assured girl who doesn’t need fixing because what needs changing isn’t her body – it’s the world’s narrow gaze. Championing body positivity with full force, COLORS raises a powerful question in its new family drama ‘Meri Bhavya Life’: Mota hona badi bimaari hai, ya motape ke aage na dekh paana?

In a world quick to weigh people down with judgment, Bhavya stands tall as an ambitious architect with big dreams. She isn’t looking to lose inches to fit in — just expecting acceptance for who she is, love from a life partner who sees her worth, and recognition at work. She chances upon Rishank, a fitness fanatic chasing six-packs and his father’s approval with equal intensity, whose bias against plus-size people is as stubborn as his biceps. While Rishank tosses the load of his opinions at her, Bhavya remains unshaken — strong at the core, unbreakable in spirit, and always her own loudest cheerleader.

Meri Bhavya Life flips the script with Bhavya—a bold, curvy architect who refuses to let her weight define her in a world quick to judge by appearances. Rejected by suitors, will she ever be truly accepted? Can she rise above the hurt, choose dignity over despair, and restore her family’s shattered pride? Enter Rishank—a spoiled fitness freak with a six-pack ego and zero empathy. What begins as clashing worlds takes an unexpected turn. As their lives intertwine, Bhavya isn’t just seeking acceptance—she’s rewriting her destiny. Will love follow? Or will Bhavya show that self-worth isn’t something you earn—it’s something you own?

Set to step into the role of Bhavya, Prisha Dhatwalia says, “It is incredibly empowering for me to step in Bhavya’s shoes. She doesn’t beg for love; she doesn’t bend to fit in—— she stands her ground and owns her space in a world that tells her to shrink. That makes Meri Bhavya’s Life so powerful—it’s not a makeover story but a wake-up call. Through Bhavya, we’re calling out every rishta rejection, every backhanded compliment, every ‘you’d be so pretty if…’ comment that plus-size women have been swallowing for years. There couldn’t have been a better launchpad than COLORS — a channel that champions impactful stories that inspire positive change. This debut is everything I hoped for and more.”

Ready to sink into the role of Rishank, Karan Vohra says, “Let’s just say — people might love to hate my character, and honestly, that’s when I know I’ve done my job right! Rishank isn’t your typical TV hero. He’s flashy, fit, opinionated, and buys into the ‘looks are everything’ mindset. But beneath that perfectly sculpted exterior is a guy who’s been brainwashed by a society that worships six-pack abs more than solid values. That’s what makes him so interesting — he’s real, flawed, and has a long way to go. Meri Bhavya Life is a mirror held up to our world. It’s bold, refreshing, and challenges every stereotype in the book. Rishank’s journey will ruffle feathers, spark debates, and (hopefully!) get people talking — and I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Starring: Prisha Dhatwalia & Karan Vohra

Premiere Date: April 30, 2025, 7 PM, only on COLORS