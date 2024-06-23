Mumbai Police Solves Anupam Kher Office Burglary Case, Arrests Two Suspects

Renowned Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s office was recently the target of a burglary. He shared a video on his X platform, capturing the moment the thieves broke into his office on Veera Desai Road in Mumbai on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The burglars made off with a safe containing cash and film negatives, a significant loss for the office. In response, the Mumbai Police swiftly detained two individuals in connection with the theft. Anupam Kher, in a show of gratitude, took to Instagram to share his thoughts. Take a look at the photos!

Anupam Kher’s Instagram Post-

In his Instagram post, Anupam Kher expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their swift action in solving the burglary case. He wrote, “My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the #MumbaiPolice for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara. The fact that it was done with 48 hours speaks of their amazing EFFICIENCY! Thank you to the wonderful people of #MumbaiPolice for their promptness! Jai Ho!”

In a subsequent post, Anupam Kher shared a picture of the two apprehended thieves, their faces concealed by black masks, along with a photo of him with the Mumbai Police. He also shared a note from the Mumbai Police, “mumbaipolice Investigating the complaint of burglary in Azad Nagar, Amboli Police station officials, using advanced technical investigation methods, successfully traced the two suspects within 24 hours. The investigation team also recovered the stolen property, which included a movie reel, cash, and an iron vault.”

Anupam Kher also shares a tweet note on Instagram, which says, “Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn’t break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which were in a box. Our office has filed an FIR. And the police have assured that the thieves will be caught very soon. Because in the CCTV camera, both of them can be seen sitting in an auto… May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my office people before the police came”

By sharing this post on Instagram, Anupam Kher captioned it and wrote, “THANK YOU, Mumbai Police.”