My character Swati is not negative but assertive: Aaradhna Uppal on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aaradhna Uppal to play a prominent role in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Aaradhna will be seen playing Reeva’s (Sumit Singh) mother.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 16:35:48
Aaradhna Uppal, who has been a part of popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Jana Na Dil Se Door, Sadda Haq, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is seen playing a prominent role in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Aaradhna is essaying the role of Reeva’s (Sumit Singh) mother.

Talking about her new show, Aaradhna said, “It’s a small role in a very big show, yet I am so excited. From production to direction, the makeup and hair team is warm and professional. I am playing the role of Swati. She is not negative but assertive. She wants the best for her daughter, even if it goes against her daughter’s wishes.”

The makers of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin introduced a generation leap to spice up the show. Also introduced new characters: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

