My character Swati is not negative but assertive: Aaradhna Uppal on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aaradhna Uppal, who has been a part of popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Jana Na Dil Se Door, Sadda Haq, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is seen playing a prominent role in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Aaradhna is essaying the role of Reeva’s (Sumit Singh) mother.

Talking about her new show, Aaradhna said, “It’s a small role in a very big show, yet I am so excited. From production to direction, the makeup and hair team is warm and professional. I am playing the role of Swati. She is not negative but assertive. She wants the best for her daughter, even if it goes against her daughter’s wishes.”

The makers of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin introduced a generation leap to spice up the show. Also introduced new characters: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh.

