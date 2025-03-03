Pranali Rathod Gets Trolled For Deleting Posts With Harshad Chopda, Latter Parties With Friends

Pranali Rathod has been all over the internet since she took up the role of Prarthana in one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya. She is indeed impressing the audience, but today she has become the victim of trolls as she deleted all her posts with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda except for one birthday post. Let’s find out the matter below.

Harshad Chopda was seen partying with co-star Karishma Sawant at child actress Hera Mishra’s birthday party, who played the daughter of Harshad Chopda in the show. In the video, the actor is seen in a new look with his long hairstyle. After this, fans spammed Harshad and Pranali’s Instagram account, leading to a shocking discovery. Harshad’s fans found that Pranali had deleted all the posts with Harshad except for one birthday post featuring several photos.

However, Harshad’s fans couldn’t resist expressing their disappointment in the comments, questioning her action, while many trolled her with mean statements.

A user pointed out that Pranali took time to remove heart emojis from the post she didn’t delete and said, ” You literally took time to remove this emoji in this post what’s this immaturity dear???? I don’t want to say anything May God bless you from the evil eyes who is trying to bring you down by manipulating you to do Immature nibbi things @harshad_chopda May God protect your precious bond from gyani toxic solos & haters.”

The second wrote, “@pranalirathodofficial you just broke our harshali fans heart. You don’t even deserve harshad’s friendship.”

However, Pranali and Harshad have not responded to these claims. Let’s wait and watch what’s happening.