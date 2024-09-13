Producer J.D. Majethia warns aspiring actors to stay away from fraud casting directors

If you are an aspiring actor, chances are almost 100% that you would have fallen prey to the casting fraud that takes place more often than not. On the one hand, there’s a constant yearning to get good projects and on the other hand, when something alluring looking is offered at the expense of some money or otherwise, these budding actors to ahead and take that supposed risk in an attempt to bag the character.

But more often than not, these are fraudulent practices. On that note, Rajshri Productions, one of the most prestigious production houses in the country seemingly had repeated instances of people being duped by who termed to be casting directors, and hence went on to issue a statement on the same. In the shared statement, they clarified the two names that are solely responsible for casting calls and there’s no one else attached to it in anyway.

Producer Jamnadas Majethia, the owner of Hats Off Productions, who has two successful shows in the form of Wagle Ke Duniya and Pushpa Impossible running on Sony SAB went on to reshare the story further warning the respective aspiring actors and everyone to take care of it and be careful. He also shared that it happened with him in the case of Wagle Ki Duniya, and several aspiring and innocent actors lost their money and faith in the industry-

Producer Jamnadas Majethia is responsible for some of the most iconic shows on Indian television which include the likes of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and Khichdi, and has even had several other shows making a mark over the years.