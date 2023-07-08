Python spotted on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s set, lead Shakti Arora shares unseen video

On the set of Star Plus popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, an unexpected incident unfolded when a python was spotted. The unexpected and alarming incident left Shakti and other actors stunned. Lead actor Shakti Arora, known for his impressive performances, shared an exclusive video capturing the spine-tingling moment on Instagram. The unseen video footage reveals the shocking presence of the python, slithering its way through the set.

Recently, Shakti vividly described the terrifying moment, highlighting the shock and disbelief gripping everyone present. Recognizing the potential danger posed by the python, Shakti and the production team promptly took necessary precautions. They immediately informed the authorities and wildlife experts, who arrived to handle the situation.

As per Times Of India reports, the actor said, “We are doing a lot of scenes in the forest area of Film City currently. I was hoping to run into animals in the forest area, but to my surprise, a huge python was spotted around 12 noon just outside my make-up room. The Forest Department officials immediately came and caught hold of it, but I was terrified. We were informed that the snake was living on the set and had laid eggs. It is not abnormal to spot animals or reptiles in Film City, but a python right outside your make-up room can be scary. Everyone had gathered to see how the forest officials were taking the reptile away. We were later informed that the python was released in the forest.”

