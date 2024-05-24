Rahul Vaidya Loses His Phone During Vacay In Greece; Announces From Wife Disha Parmar’s Phone

Actress Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya are busy enjoying their private time and vacay in Athens, Greece. For the last few days, we have been seeing Disha post their couple-pictures from Athens. Disha and Rahul have become parents lately and have their daughter Navya to dote on. We have to say that we have enjoyed their pictures from Greece which have been doing the rounds for the past few days. However, a post and picture of Rahul Vaidya posted on Disha’s social media profile, gave us clarity of a mishap that has happened at their vacay destination.

Rahul posted a picture and conveyed that he was posting from his wife’s phone as his phone had been lost!!!

Oops!! This might sound so irritating, especially when the couple have gone for an engaging outing.

Disha was recently seen posting her gorgeous pictures taken during the sunset in Greece. And now to hear of this shocking news, we wonder if Rahul and Disha can do enough to get the phone back.

Here is Rahul’s announcement for all his fans.

Are you all sending your love to Rahul and Disha via your comments to them? You can feel free.

Disha was seen in the Sony show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, when she announced her pregnancy. Disha has not gotten back to acting after becoming a mother. Rahul and Disha have been regularly putting up pictures and updates on their kid Navya on social media.