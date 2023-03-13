Producer Pradeep Uppoor who along with BP Singh collaborated (Fireworks Productions) to give television its extremely popular show CID passed away in Singapore. News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Pradeep Uppoor was in Singapore for his cancer treatment. We hear that his body will soon be brought from Singapore to Mumbai.

CID, as we know, has been a very popular series which started in the year 1998. The show was on air for 21 long years, before bidding adieu in 2018. CID made actors like Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis and many more, household names.

Pradeep Uppoor and BP Singh’s long-standing friendship and collaboration have been instrumental in the success story of CID. Called lovingly as Pradeep Bhai by his team and close ones, Pradeep Uppoor was a passionate filmmaker too. He has produced Ardh Satya, Hip Hip Hurray, Holi, Chakra etc.

His latest work as Producer was the ZEE5 film Nail Polish.

We offer our condolences to Uppoor’s family, and also to Fireworks Productions.

RIP!!