Riteish Deshmukh Takes On Salman Khan Hosting Bigg Boss, Says, ‘No One Can…’

Riteish Deshmukh‘s series ‘Pill’ is going to be released on Jio Cinema on 12th July. In such a situation, Riteish is promoting his upcoming web series. During the promotion, Riteish talked about Salman Khan and Bigg Boss. Riteish has recently replaced Mahesh Manjrekar as ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ host. Now he will soon be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss Marathi-5’. Let us know what Riteish said about the replacement of Salman Khan.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Takes On Salman Khan Hosting Bigg Boss-

Riteish was asked during the interview whether he dreams of replacing Salman Khan and hosting ‘Bigg Boss Hindi’ one day. Riteish said, ‘I know this, and you also know this… that no one can replace Salman Khan in Bigg Boss. No one can take his place. Salman Bhai is the only one. He is iconic.

Let us tell you, during Bigg Boss 17, when Samarth Jurel and his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya were making fun of Abhishek Kumar’s mental health, Riteish Deshmukh strongly condemned it by sharing a post on social media. In such a situation, his post was praised during the interview. Ritesh said, ‘I like watching Bigg Boss. It’s a format I enjoy. I don’t comment on everything, but that was something that needed to be commented on.

About Pill Series-

JioCinema’s upcoming medical drama series, ‘Pill,’ starring Riteish Deshmukh and Pavan Malhotra, is directed by National Award winner Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP.

