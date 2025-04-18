Rohit Suchanti Misses Co-star Maera Mishra In Bhagya Lakshmi, Pens Cute Birthday Wish

TV actor Rohit Suchanti is known for his appearance as Rishi Oberoi in the popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. Today, the actor is missing his ex-co-star Maera Mishra, who played the role of his second wife. To express his heartfelt feelings, he penned a note on her special day—her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared an adorable throwback photo with Maera Mishra and wished her a birthday, expressing how much he misses her and her jokes. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @maeramishra Aeschi haste raho aur aeschi gande jokes maarte raho. I miss you in Bhagyalakshmi.”

Replying to Rohit, the actress re-shared the story and thanked him, promising to continue her jokes, ” Awww thankyouuuuu rohit, aur gande jokes marna toh mera adhikar hai, i miss you too.”

Maera Mishra quit Bhagya Lakshmi in February 2025 due to her marriage plans. She tied the knot with Rajul Yadav on 21 February 2025 and is currently enjoying her honeymoon. Actress Megha Prasad replaced Maera as Malishka in the Ekta Kapoor show. Maera turns 28 this year, having been born on 18 April 1997.

Bhagya Lakshmi is a Zee TV show that has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years. The show cast Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as leads. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.