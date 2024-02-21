Sambhavna Seth bereaved

Sambhavna Seth, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, is jolted by a sad news today (21 February) with the demise of her mother. The elderly lady has been ill for sometime now, and Sambhavna has been at her mom’s service, giving her the best of treatment possible. Sambhavna took to Instagram and shared the sad news.

Earlier in one of her posts, she had shared a heartbreaking video of her unwell mother. In the video, her aged mother is seen sleeping on a bed while Sambhavna plants a kiss on her cheeks lovingly. Sharing the same, the Bigg Boss fame actress wrote, “Hey friends just wanted to share with you..Im going thru a lot of emotional turmoil in life..Lost my Father and seeing my Mother in this situation just kills me..Trying hard to stay strong..Lekin pata nahi kab tak (sic)!!”

Sambhavna lost her father on May 8. Her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, shared a post on her Instagram account informing her fans and followers about her father’s demise. The text post read, “Today at 5:37pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers (sic).” Sambhavna cited medical negligence as the reason behind his death. Taking to Instagram she posted a pre-recorded video from the hospital on the day her father died.

