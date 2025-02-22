Saurav Gurjar To Add Drama In Colors Show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav

The Colors TV show Shiv Shakti—Tap Tyaag Tandav is a religious TV series that chronicles the first love story of the universe: Shiva and Shakti. The show keeps the audience hooked with interesting sequences, and now, to add more drama, actor Saurav Gurjar will soon appear in the show.

According to reports by Saas Bahu and Saazish, Saurav will enter the show as a monster named Swarth. The new promo features the sequence of Shiva and Shakti beginning the new chapter in the Treta Yug. Meanwhile, Swarth gives us a glimpse of his dangerous look, hinting at the dangerous future and interesting twists, intriguing fans about what’s in store in the upcoming episodes.

Shiv Shakti—Tap Tyaag Tandav is produced by the makers of the blockbuster hit Radhakrishn by Siddharth Kumar Tiwary under his production company, Swastik Productions. The show features Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead. It has become the audience’s favorite.

On the other hand, Saurav Gurjar is an Indian professional wrestler and actor. He is known for his tenure in WWE. However, as an actor, he is known for his role as Bhima in the TV show Mahabharat. He has also appeared in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. As a sportsperson, he is a former National Holder Medalist in Kickboxing.