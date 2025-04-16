Shabir Ahluwalia to Play the Role of Yug Sinha in Sony SAB’s upcoming family rom-com ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’

Sony SAB, a channel known for its light-hearted and family-friendly storytelling, has released an intriguing teaser for its upcoming romantic comedy, “Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.” The show promises a refreshing mix of humor and heart as it explores the transformative power of love amidst the delightful chaos of family life.

Television’s beloved star, Shabir Ahluwalia, leads this unique venture. As glimpsed in the teaser, Shabir craves for something different—and he’s found it in this never-seen-before avatar. Known for portraying morally upright and ‘Adarsh’ characters, Shabir breaks away from his usual mold to play a quirky, unpredictable, and slightly messy character. Fans have long awaited Shabir’s return to a fresh narrative and are now in for a treat. ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil marks a bold new chapter for the actor and a unique addition to Sony SAB’s diverse lineup.

Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Yug Sinha in Sony SAB’s upcoming show said, “I’m thrilled to be back on television with a role that’s so different from anything I’ve done before. After years of playing the ‘perfect husband’ or romantic hero, it was a conscious choice to break away and explore a more layered and unique character. Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is not just about one character; it’s about an interesting opposites-attract love story and the madness and heart of being part of a chaotic family. I’m thrilled to bring this story to life on Sony SAB and can’t wait for audiences to meet Yug and his crazy world.”

‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ will soon light up your television screens on Sony SAB!