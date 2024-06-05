Shagun Pandey’s unannounced arrival on ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ sets to confront Sumit Singh leads to shoot being halted for 2 hours

Star Plus’ popular show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) has been in the news for a while for the right and wrong reasons. On the one hand, there have been reports about how the show is set to enable a leap soon and this will lead to leading actor Shakti Arora calling it quits with the show. A while ago, there was another report that following Arora, the leading lady, Bhavika Sharma will also be leaving the show.

How and when will that happen, we will have to wait and see but one piece of news has shaken the industry coming from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A report in Free Press Journal suggested how actor Shagun Pandey, who is currently a part of Mera Balam Thaanedaar went on to create a major ruckus on the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets.

It so happened, that Pandey, who is dating actress Sumit Singh from GHKKPM recently made an unanticipated appearance on the sets of the show. The report said that Singh, who plays the parallel lead in the show, Reeva suffered a panic attack and the shoot was halted for over two hours. Singh’s allegedly increasing proximity to one of her co-stars was brought to Pandey’s notice and this led the actor to get furious, who came on the sets, unannounced.

Pandey was apparently in extreme rage and threw a fit on the sets where his confrontation with Singh lasted for a long time and their fight was heard by everyone on the sets. This led to the shoot witnessing a halt until the situation was dealt with.

