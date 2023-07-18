ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Shocking: A Leopard Creates Terror On Sets Of Shoaib Ibrahim's Show Ajooni

A shocking incident happened on the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni set. A leopard created terror and also attacked a dog on the set. Check more details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 16:29:44
Shocking: A Leopard Creates Terror On Sets Of Shoaib Ibrahim's Show Ajooni 834929

A shocking event was witnessed on Monday. A leopard was snapped on the sets in Goregaon film City in the morning. As usual, it was a busy day at the shoot; there were 200-300 people on the set, including the cash and crew of the Color show Ajooni. The leopard was snapped at the sets of Ajooni, a famous show among viewers featuring popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

In addition, the leopard attacked a dog on the set, but fortunately, no humans were harmed by the wild animal. The video of the leopard from the set is going viral on the internet. The viral video shows that a leopard entered the set by climbing the top and slowly coming down the roof. The predator tears the dog into pieces, and the visuals are disturbing.

The sudden intrusion of wild cat on the sets of the show created terror among the people, and people became anxious. However, it comes as a relief that no one was harmed due to this sudden appearance.

While All Indian Cine Workers Association expressed his concern and said, “The shoot for Ajooni was taking place in Goregaon, Film City in Mumbai today. At 9: 45 am, more than 300 artists were present at the place. The artists on the sets were fearful of losing their lives. However, nobody got hurt. But the leopard killed a dog and ate it. On behalf of being the President of AICWA, we have raised the concern previously as well.”

What’s your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Auto Draft 832615
Ayushi Khurana took a break amidst her busy schedule from the show ‘Ajooni’ to immerse herself in the beauty of the Shiv temple
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy 818002
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy
Star Bharat's Show 'Ajooni' Fame Shoaib Ibrahim Spills Beans About Celebrating His Birthday 817307
Star Bharat’s Show ‘Ajooni’ Fame Shoaib Ibrahim Spills Beans About Celebrating His Birthday
Shoaib adopted the Peshawari dialect to play a bodyguard named 'Pathan' in an upcoming 'Ajooni' episode on Star Bharat 815368
Shoaib adopted the Peshawari dialect to play a bodyguard named ‘Pathan’ in an upcoming ‘Ajooni’ episode on Star Bharat
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Dhrisha Kalyani 812398
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Dhrisha Kalyani
Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’ 809912
Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’
Latest Stories
Happy Birthday Priyanka You Do Us Proud 834924
Happy Birthday Priyanka You Do Us Proud
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here 834921
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here
A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary 834880
A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary
Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to play the lead in film Mission Rafa 834877
Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to play the lead in film Mission Rafa
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family 834866
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness 834864
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness
Read Latest News