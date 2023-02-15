Star Plus’ show Faltu produced under Boyhood Productions impressed the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles. The audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV.

Adding another feather to it’s cap, Faltu has reached a milestone of 100 episodes.The show is keeping the viewers hooked on to it with it’s engaging and intriguing plot filled with drama and romance. Both Niharika and Akaash have been showered upon with love from the audience.

The show Faltu has received immense recognition from the audience for it’s gripping and enthralling plot.

In the past, shows have portrayed how girl infants are treated in traditional and orthodox Indian families, particularly in the rural areas. Faltu that airs on Star Plus, focuses on the motivational journey of a young woman named Faltu.

Talking about the completion of 100 episodes of Faltu, Niharika who essays the titular role of Faltu, shares her excitement for the same “Finally the show has completed 100 episodes, I am grateful and happy that people are showering us and our show Faltu with their love and admiration. This is just beginning, there’s so much more to come and looking forward for many more centuries. My journey in and as Faltu has been great, the cast and crew are also very supportive, and I look forward to creating more such memories with them.”

“Thank you everyone for all the love. keep watching the show, stay tuned, interesting twists and turns coming your way, “Niharika concluded by thanking her fans.

Faltu is the tale of an unwanted girl child. The plot of the show centers on Faltu’s quest for acceptance from her family and the honor of her people. Tune in to watch Faltu every Monday to Sunday at 9 PM only on Star Plus.