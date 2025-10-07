TMKOC’s Neha Mehta To Return To TV After 5 Years With Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi: Reports

Neha Mehta, who became a household name portraying ‘Anjali Bhabi’ in the television world’s most iconic comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to return to the TV screens with a new role and show. The actress is reportedly set to return to the screen with Sony SAB’s new show, Itti Si Khushi.

Neha was on a long break after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, and after almost five years of halt, she will return to screens with Itti Si Khushi, reuniting with Sony SAB channel. As per the reports, the actress will play the role of the lead actor Sumbul Touqeer’s character, Anvita Diwekar’s mother. However, no official confirmation has been made by the actress, channel, or production house.

Itti Si Khushi began with Anvita Diwekar as the lead, alongside Rajat Verma and Rishi Sexena as the parallel leads. The show was introduced as featuring the lead character, Anvita Diwekar, with her family, including five siblings and her father, Suhas. Anvita’s mother was not previously introduced, and Neha’s entry as her mother will likely spice up the storyline.

In addition, Neha Mehta, who ruled over hearts as Anjali Bhabhi, is set to return with a new show, but will her new character be able to win hearts like she did with her previous role?

