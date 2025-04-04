TRP Ratings 4 April: Anupamaa Remains On Top; Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Follow

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 12 of 2025, 4 April 2025 give us just that!! Before talking about the GECs and their shows ratings, it is important that we notify that the cricketing summer with Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has started. This directly reflects in the shows’ ratings as there is a considerable dip in the shows’ numbers. Anupamaa (Star Plus) stands tall as the No. 1 show this week too, but drops in its numbers and secures a TVR of 2.2. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the 3rd spot with a TVR of 2.0. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) are tied next with a TVR of 1.7.

Jaadu Teri Nazar Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) secures a TVR of 1.6 along with Jhanak (Star Plus). Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) see a massive drop in the last few weeks to secure a TVR of 1.5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors), Parineetii (Colors), Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors), Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) are tied with a TVR of 1.2.

Ram Bhavan (Colors) is the next along with Megha Barsenge (Colors) with a TVR of 1.1. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Vasudha (both Zee TV shows) stand together with a TVR of 1.0.

Star Plus show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha and the Zee TV shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Kumkum Bhagya secure a TVR of 0.9. Sony SAB shows Veer Hanuman, Wagle Ki Duniya get a TVR of 0.8.

Will the IPL 2025 kickstart a constant dip in the ratings of GEC shows?

Read this too: Impact Of IPL Over Hindi GEC: An Industry Take