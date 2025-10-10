TV Celebs Shine in Festive Spirit: Hina Khan, Disha Parmar, Kamya Punjabi & Others Celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025

From intricate mehendi designs to glamorous traditional looks, each celeb brought her unique charm to the auspicious day.

Hina Khan’s First Karwa Chauth

Television diva Hina Khan marked her first-ever Karwa Chauth this year, and fans couldn’t stop admiring her radiant look. Dressed in a stunning red ensemble with gold detailing, Hina exuded a newlywed glow as she flaunted her delicate mehendi design featuring her husband’s initials. The actress shared photos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her beautiful celebration, complete with traditional rituals and an adorable couple moment during moon sighting.

Disha Parmar’s Elegant Mehendi Moment

Disha Parmar, who never fails to charm with her simplicity, showcased an elegant mehendi design that perfectly matched her festive look. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress wore a graceful pink saree and shared heartwarming moments with husband Rahul Vaidya. Her posts reflected the love and joy that define Karwa Chauth, as fans flooded her comments with admiration for her classic and elegant style.

Kamya Punjabi’s Traditional Glow

Kamya Punjabi once again proved her love for tradition, celebrating Karwa Chauth with full fervor. The Shakti actress opted for a bold red and gold outfit and flaunted her beautifully detailed mehendi in pictures with her husband, Shalabh Dang. Known for her strong personality, Kamya’s festive photos radiated positivity and pride in embracing cultural roots.

Shraddha Arya’s Glamorous Festive Look

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya mesmerized her followers with her glamorous Karwa Chauth look. Wearing a heavily embroidered dress set in yellow, Shraddha’s celebration oozed elegance. Her intricate mehendi design with floral motifs added charm to her festive vibe

Surbhi Chandna’s Vibrant Celebration

Surbhi Chandna celebrated Karwa Chauth with her signature lively energy. The Naagin star shared glimpses of her preparation and mehendi ceremony on Instagram, featuring a modern twist on traditional patterns. Dressed in a yellow and red outfit, Surbhi’s cheerful posts reflected her joy and excitement for the festival.

From first-timers to seasoned celebrants, these TV divas turned Karwa Chauth 2025 into a visual celebration of love, tradition, and timeless beauty.