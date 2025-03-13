Udne Ki Aasha Completes One Year With Top TRPs: The Secret Behind Its Success

Good news for all the Udne Ki Aasha fans: The show completes one year today. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora as the leads, Sachin Deshmukh and Sayali Deshmukh, respectively, the show has always toped in the TRP chart, making it one of a kind in the landscape of TV shows failing to attract viewers. While several shows find it difficult to stay on aur for three to four months, Udne Ki Aasha is flying high with hopes.

Celebrating the success of Udne Ki Aasha, a fun-filled party was organized where the whole team marked the special moment by cutting the cake. Kanwar looked cool in a white and black printed co-ord set, resonating with his character, while Neha looked cute as always, wearing a brown bodycon gown. Her pretty smile was the highlight of the night. Other cast members were present, including Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvare, Tanvu Shewale, Radhika Vidyasagar, Vaishali Arora, and others. At the same time, actresses Shivangi Joshi, Bhavika Sharma, and Hitesh Bharadwaj attended the celebration as guests, delighting the event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHIMwwrIFmb/?hl=en

However, many wonder about the secret behind Udne Ki Aasha’s massive success in terms of TRP ratings. About the show, it is set in a Maharashtrian backdrop and is connected to the audience with unique characters like Sachin, Sayali, Renuka, and others. One of the key reasons for its success is the relatable storyline, which highly resonates with the viewers. Keeping it simple, yet the drama, emotions, family, and relationships leave the audience hooked. Also, it is different from the typical daily soaps and offers a more realistic approach with light-hearted comedy and drama. The show has also created history by staying in the first spot on the TRP chart for four consecutive weeks, making it a breakthrough in today’s time.