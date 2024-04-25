[Video] ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Star Maera Mishra Embraces a New Chapter With Rajul Yadav in Heartwarming Engagement Ceremony

Maera Mishra, known for her role as Malishka in Bhagya Lakshmi, and Rajul Yadav, a Delhi-based dermatologist, embarked on a beautiful journey of love that culminated in their engagement on April 24, 2024, in Delhi. After a year of blossoming romance, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Witness their heartwarming journey in the engagement video below-

Maera Mishra and Rajul Yadav’s Engagement Video-

Maera Mishra’s first step towards that was her grand engagement ceremony on April 24, 2024. The diva chose a beautifully adorned silver-toned lehenga with sheer and sequin details for her ceremony. Maera completed her appearance with a diamond necklace and long earrings. Maera went all out for the glam with dark, smokey eyes and glossy lips, leaving her long, lustrous tresses loose in gentle curls.

Rajul Yadav, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black velvet suit with a golden sequin pattern. He enhanced his look with gelled-back hair and a silver watch. The evening’s highlight was Rajul’s kneeling proposal to his ladylove with a beautiful ring, Maera. The moment was exquisite, filled with love and excitement.

What do you think about this new couple? Do you like this, Jodi? Share your thoughts in the comments below