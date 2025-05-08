Why Shabir Ahluwalia Said ‘No More Mr. Perfect’

Sony SAB continues its streak of bringing fresh, engaging, and feel-good stories to viewers, and its upcoming show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is a step in this direction. With a delightful mix of romance, light-hearted moments, and family dynamics, the show promises to win hearts through its relatable characters and gripping story.

In a striking departure from his well-loved “Adarsh pati” image, Shabir Ahluwalia takes on the role of Yug, an unpredictable and emotionally guarded man shaped by past betrayals. A man who openly claims to resent women, Yug’s world is thrown into disarray when he crosses paths with Kairi, played by Ashi Singh—a happy-go-lucky, optimistic young woman who firmly believes in love.

The pairing of Shabir and Ashi promises fireworks on screen as their contrasting personalities collide. While Kairi embraces life with open arms, Yug pulls away, wary and brooding. The show explores their tug-of-war dynamic, where love and trust take center stage.

With his powerful screen presence and acting prowess, Shabir Ahluwalia is set to break new ground and surprise audiences in this refreshingly complex role. Speaking about his character, he said, “Playing Yug is such an exciting challenge — he’s layered, unpredictable, and so different from anything I’ve done before. This role appeals to me because it lets me break away from the ‘adarsh’ or ideal husband characters I’ve often been associated with and explore a more flawed, emotionally guarded personality. I’ve always enjoyed watching love stories that come alive through contrasting worlds and clashing personalities, and I’m looking forward to creating that kind of crackling chemistry on-screen in this show.”

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is coming soon to Sony SAB — stay tuned for a story where love finds its way, even when the heart resists.