Zain Imam Confirms Leap In TV Show Suman Indori, Shares BTS Photos

Popular TV actor Zain Imam is currently ruling over hearts with his appearance in the TV show Suman Indori. The actor has now confirmed the news of the leap on his social media, sharing photos. In the shared photos, the actor is seen wearing a black kurta with a pink jacket and matching bottom. He looks into the camera with intense eyes, and his hands have blood stains, hinting at the severity of the scene.

However, in his caption, Zain revealed that the leap is likely to appear in Suman Indori and also asked not to miss the pre-leap episodes, saying, “BTS #sumanindori #teerthmittal. Tonight at 6.30pm #colorstv and #jiocinema. As we go into the leap, Don’t miss the last pre-leap episodes.”

Earlier, Zain shared photos of himself showcasing his transformation, hinting at his post leap look. Sharing his dashing figure, the actor wrote, “, “Well i guess u didn’t witness any of it Pre leap. So let’s just Bombard you with some now, as we jump into a leap.”

Zain Imam plays the role of a politician in Suman Indori apart from him the show also features Nishigandha Wad, Sai Ballal, Shweta Gaytam, Tanvi Sawant, Sachin Sharma in key roles. It is produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited.

Zain Imam has also appeared in TV shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Vaada Raha, Naamkarann, Ishqbaaaz, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and so on. Besides that, he has participated in the reality show Khatron Ko Khiladi 10 as a contestant.