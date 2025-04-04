Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile: Ayushi Khurana Shoots for an Intense Underwater Sequence

Shooting for a television show often presents unexpected challenges, and for actress Ayushi Khurana, filming an intense underwater sequence for Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile was one such experience. The actress, immersed in a water tanker for a long time, enthusiastically and committedly embraced the challenge.

From adjusting to the cool water and maintaining balance to delivering an emotionally charged performance, the sequence tested her endurance. The weight of her costume made movements harder, and the initial shock of the cold water added to the challenge. However, she managed to pull it off seamlessly with a supportive team and determination. Getting into the tank was a task, with the crew carefully guiding her in, ensuring she felt secure before rolling the cameras. Once inside, she quickly adjusted to the surroundings and focused on delivering the perfect shot.

Speaking about the shoot, Ayushi said, “I love challenges; as an actor, these moments push you beyond your comfort zone, and that’s where real learning happens. The entire unit was so supportive—ensuring I was comfortable. The moment I got into the tank, I realized how different it was from any other scene I had done before. I was a little taken aback the first time I stepped into the water because it was colder than I expected. My outfit became heavier, making movement difficult in the tank space.”

She added, “I also had to keep my balance underwater, ensuring my posture looked natural rather than strained. At the same time, the water made it tough to keep my eyes open after long takes, but I took a few deep breaths, got used to the environment, and reminded myself to stay calm and focused. After the scene, getting out of the water was difficult since my outfit was heavier, and a few crew members had to help me. These are the things that make acting so exciting. Every day brings something new to learn, and that’s what I love most about this journey.”

While Ayushi aces this sequence in the show, viewers will be interested to see the drama unfold in her life as she discovers the truth behind Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) mother.

