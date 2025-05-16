Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav records a special video for Reet; confesses his love in it

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) as well as Reet (Ayushi Khurana) realizing their feelings for each other. But they have not had an opportunity to reveal it to each other, which has been disturbing to watch. Amidst this, the presence of Rohit and Bua’s interference has kept them drifting, away from the mutual feelings of love. We saw Raghav celebrate Mother’s Day with Neeta where he sang for his mother, and Raghav, and Unnati had a special moment with their mother for the first time in years. Reet’s efforts brought a smile to Neeta’s face and Raghav wanted to surprise Reet with his feelings.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being distracted from work, thinking about Reet. He will finally decide to confess his love for her. He will try to make a video where he will be seen with a rose in his hand, trying to confess his love. He will try recording his talk in different ways.

Will the video reach Reet?

