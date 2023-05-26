ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy Personifies Royalty In Black Sharara Set, Disha Patani Comments ‘So Beautiful’

Mouni Roy, the popular television actress, surprised her fans with her amazing avatar when she turned muse for designer Payal Singhal for her latest SS’23 ‘Modern Mughals’ collection.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 17:18:03
Mouni Roy Personifies Royalty In Black Sharara Set, Disha Patani Comments 'So Beautiful'

Mouni Roy is one of the leading divas in the television industry. The actress never fails to stun her fans with breathtaking looks. Yet again, Mouni surprised her fans with her amazing avatar when she turned muse for designer Payal Singhal for her latest SS’23 ‘Modern Mughals’ collection.

In the latest post shared by Mouni on Instagram, the actress wore a black bagh embroidered kurti with kalidar sharara. She captioned her post: “Grateful for it all 💫 In one of favourite @payalsinghal s creations 🖤” Mouni Roy’s friend and actor Disha Patani soon commented on her post and wrote, “So beautiful”

Recently, Mouni, who was vacationing in Italy along with husband, debuted at the ongoing festival in a bright yellow gown. The one-shoulder outfit by Atelier Zuhra came with a long trail and bow detailing at the back. On the second day, Mouni opted for a black Tarik Ediz gown. The neckline of the strapless dress had a bow. For her third look, Mouni dazzled in a sparkling white feathered gown. The dress featured a corset bodice with a plunging neckline. The outfit was from the shelves of a Dubai-based luxury boutique Atelier Zuhra.

Read Here: Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing In Silver Tube Top With Long Golden Skirt

Read Here: Mouni Roy Turns Cinderella In Sparkling White Feathered Gown At Cannes

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News