Mouni Roy Personifies Royalty In Black Sharara Set, Disha Patani Comments ‘So Beautiful’

Mouni Roy, the popular television actress, surprised her fans with her amazing avatar when she turned muse for designer Payal Singhal for her latest SS’23 ‘Modern Mughals’ collection.

Mouni Roy is one of the leading divas in the television industry. The actress never fails to stun her fans with breathtaking looks. Yet again, Mouni surprised her fans with her amazing avatar when she turned muse for designer Payal Singhal for her latest SS’23 ‘Modern Mughals’ collection.

In the latest post shared by Mouni on Instagram, the actress wore a black bagh embroidered kurti with kalidar sharara. She captioned her post: “Grateful for it all 💫 In one of favourite @payalsinghal s creations 🖤” Mouni Roy’s friend and actor Disha Patani soon commented on her post and wrote, “So beautiful”

Recently, Mouni, who was vacationing in Italy along with husband, debuted at the ongoing festival in a bright yellow gown. The one-shoulder outfit by Atelier Zuhra came with a long trail and bow detailing at the back. On the second day, Mouni opted for a black Tarik Ediz gown. The neckline of the strapless dress had a bow. For her third look, Mouni dazzled in a sparkling white feathered gown. The dress featured a corset bodice with a plunging neckline. The outfit was from the shelves of a Dubai-based luxury boutique Atelier Zuhra.

