Sumbul Touqeer’s Ethnic Green Lehenga Set, Perfect Ensemble For Bridesmaid Glam

Sumbul Touqeer, the talented actress from the television drama Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has been a sensation with her innovative story and outstanding cast. Her character Kavya has won the hearts of the audience, and her sense of style has also been widely appreciated. Recently, she donned a green floral lehenga dress, a perfect choice for bridesmaids, further cementing her status as a fashion icon.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Green Lehenga Set Appearance-

In the most recent images, Sumbul Touqeer wore a green lehenga set, which included a stunning green with a floral embroidered square neckline, elastic flared layered sleeves, and a matching high-waisted skirt. The delicate embellishments are gorgeous. The actress dressed her in a traditional outfit to create a captivating appearance. We were drawn to her outfit because of how she carried it.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Beauty Appearance-

Sumbul Touqeer’s beauty appearance was equally impressive. She completed her outfit with a middle-parted wavy open tresses, adding a touch of elegance. The soft makeup highlighted her stunning eyes, while the radiant cheeks and matte red lips finished off her look. The silver and diamond embellished necklace piece, earrings, rings, and bangles became the focal point of her ensemble. The outfit’s modern touch made it a wonderful alternative for gatherings, while its classic design made it a perfect choice for weddings, truly showcasing its versatility.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.