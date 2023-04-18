The current track revolves around Shweta and her plans to create a stir in the lives of the Pandya family. Chikoo’s animosity towards Dhara to increase as it is revealed that Chikoo is Shweta’s son. Dhara to cease all equations with the Pandya family. It will be seen that Dhara will have an emotional breakdown and break all ties with them. But this as well has come with a twist. Looks like the Pandya family are in mood for a celebration. Krish and Prerna to get married in the StarPlus show Pandya Store and the Pandya family are all set to kick start the wedding rituals. If speculations are to be believed a Bollywood Celebrity to grace the stage of Krish and Prerna sangeet ceremony in the StarPlus show Pandya Store.

Just like you all we also wonder who is this Bollywood celebrity!

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.