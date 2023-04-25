A good workout session helps kickstart my day in the best way possible: Lag Ja Gale actor Namik Paul

Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences, the channel recently launched the story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and their family dynamics. This love and hate relationship between Shiv (Namik Paul) and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta) in Zee TV’s latest show – Lag Ja Gale – has been loved by all and the story of their life has been winning the hearts of the audience since its inception.

While their chemistry and camaraderie have caught everyone’s attention, Namik’s look in Lag Ja Gale has also become the talk of the town. In fact, the actor has not only showcased his dapper side wearing well-tailored suits on the show, but he has also flaunted his chiseled body in a couple of sequences. To get into his character and portray himself as the desirable Shiv, Namik has been leaving no stone unturned by following a tough and strict workout regime on a daily basis. Having said that, unlike others, he doesn’t compromise on what he loves to eat by restricting his diet. He rather works out a little extra and follows a strict regime to look his best as Shiv.

Talking about staying fit and chiseled, Namik Paul mentioned, “I have always been a fitness enthusiast and I like to keep my body well maintained, but I can’t stop eating the food that I love. To me, fitness is something that makes me happy, and I believe in balancing my diet and workout accordingly so that I don’t have to compromise on anything. Not being content with what one eats, often leads to mood swings, so I always ensure that I do the appropriate workout while eating everything that I love and balance it out. I will work out a bit extra if needed but won’t compromise on food. I follow a strict workout regime set by my trainer which involves a mix of core workouts, HIIT, CrossFit, power yoga, cardio, muscle training, and much more. I must add that a good workout session helps kickstart my day in the best way possible and sometimes, after a long, hard day, my workout regime also tends to help me unwind.”

While Namik loves to indulge in sumptuous meals and also maintaining his level of fitness, in the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ishani decided to marry Sumeet in order to save Shiv from the trap that the latter’s mama and Sumeet have plotted against him. While Shiv is furious with Ishani’s decision, in order to make her life hell, he goes to the temple where Ishani and Sumeet were getting married and turns the table by marrying her by putting sindoor in her mang and taking pheres with her. It will now be interesting for viewers to know what will happen next. Will he find out the real reason why Ishani agreed to marry Sumeet in the first place? Or will their misunderstandings continue to increase?