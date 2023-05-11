Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Rishi helps Ishani in collecting evidence against Bhupen

Ishani learns about Bhupen’s plan from Rishi. She decides to expose him soon before he takes away all the money. Rishi helps him and tries to dig out information from Bhupen in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani and Shiv join hands to convince Kiran and Jagdish of Yash and Ishani’s relationship. Yash comes to Jagdish’s house to talk to him. However, he refuses to listen to him. Soon, Ishani reveals to Jagdish how happy Yash and Pooja are with each other. Ishani asks Jagdish to think about his daughter’s happiness. Jagdish melts and agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance.

Ishani prepares the meal in the kitchen. However, mistakenly, Ishani spills oil on the ground. She goes to get a wiper to wipe it. However, Dimple comes into the kitchen. Ishani witnesses her and rushes towards her. Dimple slips into the kitchen, but Ishani holds her. However, Ishani’s leg slips due to the oil, and she falls. Her head gets banged on the marble, and she falls unconscious on the ground. Shiv gets shocked to see Ishani’s state. The former takes special care of Ishani.

In the coming episode, Ishani learns about Bhupen’s plan from Rishi. She decides to expose him soon before he takes away all the money. Rishi helps him and tries to dig out information from Bhupen by being his friend. Bhupen in drunken state confesses his crime and Rishi records the same. Rishi sends the recording to Ishani and she plays it in front of Dimple and Randeep. Dimple gets shocked to learn about her father’s evil acts.

Will Ishani expose Bhupen?

