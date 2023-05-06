ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Rachana puts cheap allegations on Yash

Rachana comes home in bad condition. Soon, Jagdish questions her about her state. She cries and reveals she has gone to Yash’s office for an audition. However, Yash offered her some drinks, and she fell unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself in a bad state. Pooja gets shocked to hear Rachana’s cheap allegations against Yash in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 14:19:32
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Rachana puts cheap allegations on Yash

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the doctor informs about Shiv’s critical condition and asks to arrange blood. Ishani manages to get it. However, Bhupen smartly pushes Ishani, and the blood bag falls down. Bhupen takes advantage of the situation and threatens Ishani. Bhupen reveals that Meena’s blood matches Shiv’s. Meena agrees to donate her blood but asks Ishani to sign divorce papers. He signs the papers for Shiv’s life.

Shiv recovers and returns home. Meean starts her drama and reveals that she saw divorce papers in Ishani’s bag. She reveals that the papers have Ishani’s sign too. Bhupen asks Shiv to sign the papers and throw Ishani out. However, Shiv refuses to sign the papers and says she would never let Ishani leave his life. Bhupen and Meena get angry at Shiv’s decision.

In the coming episode, Rachana comes home in bad condition. Soon, Jagdish questions her state. She cries and reveals she has gone to Yash’s office for an audition. However, Yash offered her some drinks, and she fell unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself in a bad state. Pooja gets shocked to hear Rachana’s cheap allegations against Yash.

Is this Sulochana and Rachana’s plan against Ishani?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to divorce Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to divorce Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to attend family dinner at Ishani’s house
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to attend family dinner at Ishani’s house
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani gets proof of Bhupen being guilty
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani gets proof of Bhupen being guilty
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani
Latest Stories
Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari
Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya gets full support of the Shah family
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya gets full support of the Shah family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya
Randhir Kapoor hails ‘Totla Tiwari Seth’ aka Sharat Saxena as ‘sexy'
Randhir Kapoor hails ‘Totla Tiwari Seth’ aka Sharat Saxena as ‘sexy'
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta announces her pregnancy with Krish's child
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta announces her pregnancy with Krish's child
Read Latest News