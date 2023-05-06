Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Rachana puts cheap allegations on Yash

Rachana comes home in bad condition. Soon, Jagdish questions her about her state. She cries and reveals she has gone to Yash’s office for an audition. However, Yash offered her some drinks, and she fell unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself in a bad state. Pooja gets shocked to hear Rachana’s cheap allegations against Yash in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the doctor informs about Shiv’s critical condition and asks to arrange blood. Ishani manages to get it. However, Bhupen smartly pushes Ishani, and the blood bag falls down. Bhupen takes advantage of the situation and threatens Ishani. Bhupen reveals that Meena’s blood matches Shiv’s. Meena agrees to donate her blood but asks Ishani to sign divorce papers. He signs the papers for Shiv’s life.

Shiv recovers and returns home. Meean starts her drama and reveals that she saw divorce papers in Ishani’s bag. She reveals that the papers have Ishani’s sign too. Bhupen asks Shiv to sign the papers and throw Ishani out. However, Shiv refuses to sign the papers and says she would never let Ishani leave his life. Bhupen and Meena get angry at Shiv’s decision.

Is this Sulochana and Rachana’s plan against Ishani?

