Television | Spoilers

Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Kiran disapproves Yash and Pooja’s relationship

Kiran refuses to accept Pooja as her bahu. Jagdish also refuses to get Pooja married to Yash as Kiran doesn’t approve of their relationship. Yash breaks down and drinks in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 16:33:14
Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Rachana comes home in bad condition. Soon, Jagdish questions her state. She cries and reveals she has gone to Yash’s office for an audition. However, Yash offered her some drinks, and she fell unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself in a bad state. Pooja gets shocked to hear Rachana’s cheap allegations against Yash.

Later, Sulochana gets angry at Yash and comes to their house. Pooja, too, breaks ties with Yash for his cheap acts. However, Yash cries and reveals that he has not done anything wrong. Soon, he asks Rachana to tell the truth and threatens to call the police. Rachana reveals how she trapped Yash. Ishani and Pooja lash out at Rachana. Yash reveals to the family that he loves Pooja.

In the coming episode, Kiran refuses to accept Pooja as her bahu. Jagdish also refuses to get Pooja married to Yash as Kiran doesn’t approve of their relationship. Yash breaks down and drinks. His health deteriorates, and he calls Pooja. She worries for Yash and comes to meet him. Pooja reveals Yash’s health to Ishani and Shiv, and the two get worried for him.

Will Yash and Pooka marry?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

