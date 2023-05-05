ADVERTISEMENT
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to divorce Ishani

Bhupen asks Shiv to sign the papers and throw Ishani out. However, Shiv refuses to sign the papers and says she would never let Ishani leave his life. Bhupen and Meena get angry at Shiv’s decision in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 14:32:11
Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Shiv and Ishani enjoy supper. However, Shiv gets an important call and goes to attend the same. Meanwhile, a thief tries to steal Shiv’s phone. The two fight when the thief pushes Shiv, and he gets injured by a rod.

Ishani happens to see Shiv unconscious and rushes him to the hospital. Shiv’s mother blames Ishani for the mishap and lashes out at her. The doctor informs Shiv being critical and demands to get AB negative blood for him. Ishani goes in search of blood and manages to get it. However, Bhupen smartly pushes Ishani, and the blood bag falls down. The blood spills over the floor and shocks Ishani and Shiv’s family. Bhupen takes advantage of the situation and threatens Ishani. Bhupen reveals that Meena’s blood matches Shiv’s. Meena agrees to donate her blood but asks Ishani to sign divorce papers. He signs the papers for Shiv’s life.

In the coming episode, Shiv recovers and returns home. Meean starts her drama and reveals that she saw divorce papers in Ishani’s bag. She reveals that the papers have Ishani’s sign too. Bhupen asks Shiv to sign the papers and throw Ishani out. However, Shiv refuses to sign the papers and says she would never let Ishani leave his life. Bhupen and Meena get angry at Shiv’s decision.

Will Ishani reveal Bhupen’s intention in front of Shiv?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

