A stellar finish: COLORS ends the year with a bang, thanks to exponential growth in viewership

COLORS, India’s fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC), crossed the vaunted 200 GRP mark as it clocked 207 GRPs in the latest BARC ratings. This feat comes as a culmination of an upsurge that the channel has been seeing all through the second half of 2023, growing from 117 GRPs in wk22 to 207 at the close of the year. At the heart of COLORS’ success lies its differentiated strategy in programming a varied content offering, an approach that has been pivotal in driving the viewership to the channel, firmly establishing its position as a beloved entertainment destination for the entire family.

“The past 6 months have seen our viewership share surge by ~80%, helping us open the new year by crossing a significant milestone with 207 GRPs. At the heart of this exponential surge lies our strategic content approach, meticulously designed to cater to the entire family through a harmonious blend of fiction and non-fiction programming. Today, we are the only complete family entertainment GEC in the HSM market.

From mythos to social dramas to non-fiction content, COLORS is a microcosm of the diversity of our viewers. Our content strategy reflects this belief and our rapid climb through the ratings charts reflects India’s faith in our content.” Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18 observed, adding, “I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the team effort that goes into this – from understanding viewer preferences, to creating content that resonates, to amplifying, analysing and iterating it – our institutional adoption of the viewer-first approach is a truly differentiating factor.”

COLORS has consistently taken the lead in creating societal and behavioural impact while offering a diverse range of content, staying true to its philosophy. The shows on the channel cater a myriad of emotions and stories, from mythological narratives such as Shiv Shakti– Tap Tyag Tandav to inspiring tales like Doree and Neerja to blockbuster shows including BIGG BOSS and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The channel’s fiction and non-fiction flagship properties have successfully transcended age and gender boundaries, appealing to a broad spectrum of viewers. Notable shows such as Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav and Parineeti have consistently dominated the rating charts, showcasing their widespread popularity. The longest-running show on COLORS, Udaariyaan, has emerged as a fan favourite, further affirming the channel’s ability to create content with enduring appeal. Suhaagan, airing in the early prime-time slot, has also significantly contributed to the channel’s success. Social dramas that are rooted in COLORS’ ethos such as Doree and Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan continue to maintain a firm grip on the audience, highlighting COLORS’ dedication to providing compelling and thought-provoking storytelling. Marquee shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and BIGG BOSS have also been the highest rated non-fiction shows in the category during their run. A testament to the success of the content variety that COLORS offers, it ended the year with 6 of the Top15 most viewed shows.

Following the trailblazing success of 2023, COLORS now has plans to scale up its content play – both in variety and scale. With a strong line-up featuring eagerly awaited fiction and non-fiction shows including Mera Balam Thaanedar, Dance Deewane, the magnum opus Prachanda Ashoka, and many more exciting shows COLORS is poised to further strengthen its position as the leading powerhouse of entertainment with engaging and compelling narratives that resonate across demographics.